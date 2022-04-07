Last week, a pet food pantry appeared on the porch of the Neighbor to Neighbor Abilene house. The pantry is filled by Abilene Animal Hospital and donations from community members and local businesses.
Diana Pedersen, office manager at the animal hospital, and Dr. Lisa Tokach, veterinarian at Abilene Animal Hospital, are leading this project. Pedersen said Tokach and her believed there is a need for a pet food pantry in the community. The main problem they had when working out the details, though, was where to place it. They could not place it in front of the animal hospital due to limited outside space. After Tokach spoke with Sister Loretta Jasper, director of Neighbor to Neighbor Abilene, about the pantry, the two decided Neighbor to Neighbor was a good place for it. Jasper said locating the pantry at the Neighbor to Neighbor also allows people in need to pick up food in the comfort of the non-profit.
After four weeks of preparation, Tokach and Pederson placed a cabinet and filled it with the first items of the pantry last week.
“We cannot keep it stocked. I go over about every day,” Pedersen said.
“It’s great because people tend to feed their animals before they feed themselves,” Jasper said.
Midwest Greyhound Supply, Pioneer Farm and Ranch Supply, Inc. and Lumber House have partnered with the animal hospital to provide products from time to time for the pantry, said Pedersen. The businesses give the hospital food taken off the shelves, damaged food products and expired foods that have not yet gone rotten. The animal hospital also received a donation of 20 bags of food from Hill’s Science Diet, which is the food brand the hospital sells. The donation is the beginning of what is expected to be multiple donations from the pet food company. Other pet food companies will allow the hospital to donate damaged products to the pantry instead of having the hospital return them. Jasper said she has seen a few members of the community donating to the pantry.
Pederson said the community can donate by dropping off items at the animal hospital or at Neighbor to Neighbor. Jasper said she would prefer people who want to drop off donations at Neighbor to Neighbor to leave donations on the black cart by the south door of the building. She also asked people not to donate opened wet food products.
“I think partnerships are just absolutely spectacular. Just the fact that somebody has an idea, they bring it to us, it works and we do it,” Jasper said.
