The Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad has received the SHARP Recovery grant from the Kansas Humanities Organization in the amount of $1,300. This will help with expenses for the railroad’s equipment and facilities.
The SHARP Recovery Grants support Kansas cultural organizations that provide humanities programing and are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus. Grants are for general operating support.
Humanities Kansas has awarded 121 SHARP grants statewide. The funds were made available through the National Endowment of the Humanities to assist cultural institutions affected by the coronavirus. This was a part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
