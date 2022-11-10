The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad has announced a schedule of special Christmas holiday season excursion trains beginning November 26 and running through Christmas Eve. A&SV president and general manager Ross Boelling made the announcement yesterday as the railroad prepares to be a part of Abilene’s “Cowtown Christmas” celebration. 

“As the song says, ‘we need a little Christmas,’ and we want to help Kansans celebrate the holiday season in a special way,” said Boelling, who added that the A&SV has aptly named its holiday train “The Cowtown Christmas Express.” 

 

