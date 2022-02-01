Government officials from Abilene and Dickinson County joined around 120 Kansas city and county officials for Local Government Day in Topeka Jan. 26. The event was co-hosted by The League of Kansas Municipalities and the Kansas Association of Counties
From Abilene’s city government, Brandon Rein, commissioner vice-mayor, Trevor Witt, commissioner, and Ron Marsh, city manager, attended the event.
Rein said the day was a “whirlwind.” The parts of the events that stuck out in his mind were the league’s discussion of legislation that could be passed this year which could affect municipalities, the league’s goals for 2022, presentations from state representatives and General Attorney Derek Schmidt’s update on the state’s opioid settlements.
“It’s always good to get up there,” Rein said. “That way, if you need anything city-wise, you have easy ways to contact folks in Topeka. When things move quickly, sometimes that’s helpful, so — always good to keep that rapport with them.”
Marsh said the day is an “opportunity” for Abilene officials to hear what is happening from state officials about various pieces of legislation and to communicate what is happening in the city. Marsh said the part of the event that impacted him the most was witnessing the state house of representatives passing a piece of legislation and hearing explanations from representatives of the reasoning behind why they voted the way they did.
During the Jan. 27 Dickinson County commissioners’ regular meeting, Lynn Peterson, commissioner chairman, and Ron Roller, commissioner chairman, spoke on their experience of the event. Peterson said some legislators from the state senate and the state house of representatives presented at the event. Peterson said the legislators spoke mostly about the redistricting and the preliminary map.
“It’s very important that we spend some time with them and communicate from our county on what we need, what our taxpayers need and actually grab some funding if we can for (grants) to our area,” Roller said.
Janelle Dockendorf, assistant county administrator, and Craig Chamberlain, commissioner, also attended the event in Topeka.
