WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KANSAS) announced on Wednesday more than $10 million in funding for Kansas airports to help them respond to and prepare for the impacts of COVID-19, such as janitorial services, cleaning and sanitation, as well as operational expenses at eligible airports. More than 75 airports across Kansas received funding to allow them to continue to serve their communities.
The Abilene Municipal Airport received a $13,000 in funding.
“Our community airports are essential to not only our transportation infrastructure but the continuation of business in many of our rural communities,” said Senator Marshall. “COVID has substantially slowed both commercial and personal travel leaving these airports with only a fraction of their normal business operations. It is important that we support our airports to ensure they can remain operational.”
