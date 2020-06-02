For the second year in a row Abilene has been named as a finalist for USA Today’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Best Historic Small Town contest.
“We are excited to be named as a finalist in USA Today’s Best Historic Small Town contest,” said Julie Roller Weeks, director Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Receiving this recognition two years in a row is extra special and celebrates our efforts to market Abilene as a destination.”
Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties.
The nomination panel for each award category is displayed on its associated contest page. All voting is digital and the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award contest is accessible on the 10Best.com website.
Abilene is the only finalist from Kansas. The city finished in the top 10 a year ago.
To vote, visit AbileneKansas.org/votenow. Online voting started Monday and continues until June 28.
“We encourage everyone to vote daily and ask their employees, visitors and customers to vote as well,” Roller Weeks said. “We’re all in this together.”
