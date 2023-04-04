The Abilene Police Department arrested Daisy L. Skilling in connection to the overdose death of 17-year-old Shiann Lober. Skilling is charged with distribution of a controlled substance causing death.
According to an APD release, the department arrested Skilling, 18-years-old, April 3. She is being held in the Dickinson County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond. Skilling made her first appearance in court at the Dickinson County Courtroom April 3. According to the complaint submitted to the court, distribution of a controlled substance causing death is a level one person felony. If found guilty, Skilling could spend between 12 years to 54 years and possibly be fined up to $300,000. Skilling’s next court appearance will be April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.