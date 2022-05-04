Abilene will be bustling with activity the weekend of May 13 and 14 with events with a broad variety of appeal. The weekend offers live music, a free car show, food trucks, bouncy houses for the kids, and shopping vintage and upcycled items.
The event starts Friday night, May 13, at the Dickinson County Heritage Center with a live concert featuring the Kansas All Star Big Band. The band will play swing music from the big band era. The gates open at 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m. the concert will begin. People are asked to please bring their own lawn chairs. Admittance is $10 with kids aged 5 and under free. This event is a fundraiser for the Heritage Center. This lively music will make participants ready to take in a full day of activities on Saturday, May 14.
The Meadowlark Swap Meet at the Dickinson County Heritage Center begins at 8 a.m. Visitors will find vendors of vintage items of the sort they might see at an agricultural history demonstration or a prairie home display.
The Holm Auto Free Car and Truck Show will be at the dealership on North Buckeye. Registration opens at 8 a.m. This is a huge event, according to organizers. There will be dozens and dozens of vehicles, live music, bouncy houses, and food trucks.
People who choose to pause downtown will see vendors set-up along the streets for the Abilene Antique Fest. The streets will be blocked off so you can comfortably browse through booths offering a huge variety of vintage items, metal yard décor, repurposed items, and of course tasty food offerings from the food vendors. It is free to attend with no gate fee. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is offered by the Mud Creek Antique Mall and the Abilene Downtown Antique Mall.
People can end their day with a relaxing stop at Arts And Ales 2022 sponsored by the Arts Council of Dickinson County. This will be held at Little Ike’s Park in downtown Abilene. From 2 to 6 p.m., people can partake of craft beers, local art, and music.
