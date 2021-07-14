This is the third story in a series of articles about the outside museum buildings at the Dickinson County Heritage Center. This story is about the former Kellogg schoolhouse that was once located in the Sutphen Mill community.
Once up a time, laughter could be heard throughout this one-room schoolhouse.
Children learning the three R’s, playing at recess and eating whatever mom packed in their lunch pails that morning. A simpler time in life when students would be in the same classroom with others that were different ages.
Even though those times are far behind us, the schoolhouse that provided the laughter from these children is present and is full of memories of days gone by.
Located in the outside museum on the east side of the Dickinson County Heritage Center is the former Kellogg Schoolhouse. Organized in 1868, Kellogg School District No. 3, located in Sherman Township, was the third school built in Dickinson County.
Closing its doors in 1954, the school provided 86 years of learning for students in the community. The building was eventually used for grain storage.
Named after James C. Kellogg, who was the original owner of the land that the school was built on, he allowed the school to be built there and then graciously donated the land.
When the school closed, the land, school and all was purchased by Frank Schwab. From there, the land had two more generations of Schwabs as its owners…John, then Jack.
The schoolhouse was eventually donated to the Dickinson County Historical Society.
This beautiful piece of history eventually was moved from the place it called home for 137 years.
Making one final move down Highway 18 and finally into Abilene, it is now where it is supposed to be, a place where it can be enjoyed.
After being moved and with some much-needed TLC, the school was getting closer to being ready for visitors.
Inside
Walking in the doors of this magnificent old school, visitors first see the old-style desk used by teachers of that generation.
Complete with desks used by the pupils, a chalkboard, books, globe and many other tools of the trade, visitors can imagine what school was like years ago.
The building also has a bell that once was used to call students into class from recess.
The bell was recently used at the annual Pioneer Camp.
Campers had fun taking turns pulling the rope and ringing the bell, signaling the start of the next activity.
An old-fashioned carousel is located on the east side of the schoolhouse for children to play on.
Former teachers
Some of the teachers at Kellogg School District #3 were Thelma McDonald, Gladys Jones, Grace Longenecker, Lois Frohardt and Dorothy Elliott, who was the final teacher.
In this era of teachers, when the women got married, they quit their jobs and stayed home. Most of these women only stayed in their position a few years.
Teachers not only taught what we now call core classes, they also were the music teachers, lunch assistants and playground administrators. They did everything, but also handed out a few chores to the children.
Closing its doors on Jan. 27, 1954, the school was
left standing, quiet and with laughter no longer lingering throughout.
The Schwab family made sure the school was kept up by painting and shingling the roof.
By 2005, the school got a new home and can be viewed at the Dickinson County Heritage Center during business hours.
Visitors need to make sure that they not only tour the inside museum, but also the outside to see the other historical buildings.
