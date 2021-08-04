A renewed focus on teaching, learning while still dealing with COVID

When students attending Abilene USD 435 return to school next week, the wearing of masks will be optional.
That was one of the COVID response operations guidelines approved by the USD 435 Board of Education during a special meeting Tuesday morning.
The new goals and guidelines reflect a renewed focus on teaching and learning while still reducing the risk of transmitting COVID-19 among students and staff.
The new guidelines also are designed to provide parents with more opportunities to assume responsibility for their children’s health while outlining how medical professional duties and school system duties differ.
Superintendent Greg Brown told board members he knew they were getting questions from the public about how the district will handle COVID concerns this school year.
Acknowledging that plenty already has been said about how school districts plan to handle the masking issue and other factors, Brown said local administrators had been working on a plan in recent weeks.
“It gives us an opportunity for us to share what our goals are for the year and the fact that we are quite frankly committed to moving forward with a lot better way with teaching and learning,” Brown said. “More so than we were afforded the opportunity last year with our focus on all things COVID.”
Meetings have been held with the Dickinson County Health Department and it was allowing each district “a lot more freedom” while still maintaining “a level of prudence as it comes to dealing with COVID,” Brown explained. “It’s not over yet.”
The guidance allows for several modified quarantine settings that were not possible last school year and places the responsibility for contact tracing and notices of quarantine in the hands of the county health department or Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Last school year that burden also fell on the school nurses, which placed a heavy burden on those employees.
“We want them to focus on being a school nurse and not an arm of KDHE or the county health department,” Brown said. “When communicating with families if you are identified as a close contact that kind of communication is going to be initiated by the county, not by the school.
“We will assist with some of that communication measure, but not as the primary point of communication,” Brown added. “That’s kind of what had become the case last year that almost drove the two nurses that we had left into an early grave.”
He said the district also will not assume a position of doing a lot of testing or screening just to collect data for community health information. “That’s not in our wheelhouse,” Brown said.
As for modified quarantine measures, Brown said they have come up with ways that would allow students to still attend school if they’ve been identified as having “a close contact” with someone who has tested positive by taking an antigen test — with parent permission — and wearing a mask.
Regarding mitigation measures in the schools, the principals were on hand to talk about what they plan to do in their buildings to protect students and prevent the spread of COVID-19. One new guideline now sets the separation distance at three feet rather than six.
Abilene Middle School Principal Jenna Delay said the continuous cleaning that goes on throughout the school day along with keeping students separated and other mitigation measures should work without disrupting the learning and teaching that goes on in schools.
“And if students and teachers feel like they want to wear a mask, we want them to feel comfortable doing so. We believe there should be freedom for everyone to choose,” Delay said.
Board Member Veronica Murray said she wants to make sure the ability to choose is protected.
“I hope we stay on top of not letting adults or students make each other feel bad if they want to wear a mask,” Murray said.
While some of the guidelines do not necessarily follow all Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and KDHE guidelines, Brown noted the schools will still monitor community sickness and work with the local health department to “provide students with the greatest possible opportunities for continuous face-to-face instruction while being cognizant of community health needs.”
Delta
Brown did note that many are concerned about the recently identified Delta variant which seems to be affecting younger children and appears to be easier to contract.
“There are exceptions to everything I just said. And it’s those exceptions that cause the population to be very concerned,” Brown said. “Those families are concerned for good reason. Usually their child has significant health issues that are not COVID related, but could be exacerbated by COVID. They’re very concerned about the safety of their kids. That’s what parents should be.”
He encourages parents to call him or the administrators with any concerns.
Questions can be directed to Brown at (785) 263-2630.
Remote learning limited
For parents who want to have their children attend school remotely, Brown said the district would not have the same capacity it did last year. While virtual school is available for students in grades six through 12, parents of students in Kindergarten through fifth grade are asked to contact the elementary principals or Assistant Superintendent Dana Sprinkle about providing support.
Maintaining a balance
Brown said the district is trying hard to maintaining a “respectable balance” between community health and education, but knows the new goals and guidelines will not please everyone.
“Everything that is said about COVID now has a political bent to it. A year ago our goal was to try and keep the politics out of the world we were dealing with and take care of kids, take care of families,” he said. “And now everything that is said, there’s going to be a political faction that will grab it and run in terms of what is being said.”
Board Member Randy Gassman said he was glad to hear from the principals and is hopeful that they along with the teachers and staff are all on the same page.
“We need a unified voice on this and everybody pulling the wagon in the same direction this year,” Gassman said.
“Not that it wasn’t last year, but we know how polarizing this can be. No matter what we decide somebody is not going to be happy,” Gassman continued. “But if we can work together it would sure be a big positive as we go forward this year.”
