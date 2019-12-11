Street closure
Tim Horan, Reflector-Chronicle

Elm Street fro N.W. Third Street to Fourth Street will be closed until Dec. 18.

Public Works Director Lon Schrader said city crews are working on a valley gutter, which is a wide section of concrete, to improve drainage.

He said an overlay is also schedule from Third Street to Seventh Street but that could be delayed until the weather warms up.

Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.

