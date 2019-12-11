Elm Street fro N.W. Third Street to Fourth Street will be closed until Dec. 18.
Public Works Director Lon Schrader said city crews are working on a valley gutter, which is a wide section of concrete, to improve drainage.
He said an overlay is also schedule from Third Street to Seventh Street but that could be delayed until the weather warms up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.