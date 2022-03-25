Kristine Barrett remembers crying to her mother after taking her first job at McKinley Elementary School. She was overwhelmed and her mother — a fellow educator — and asking for advice.
“I said, ‘mom,’ what if they don’t learn?’” Barrett said. “And my mom said, ‘well, Kristine, they’ll learn in spite of you.’ And I said, ‘mom, that’s rude.’ And she said, ‘no, they’ll learn no matter what kind of teacher they have. But you’re going to make sure that you’re the kind of teacher that they remember learning from.”
For the past 33 years, she has strived to be the teacher students remembered learning from.
Barrett has taught in Abilene’s school district. She has seen standards and curriculums come and go and come back again.
She has been in and out of Abilene classrooms her entire life, having attended Kennedy Elementary School, Abilene Middle School — where she currently teaches — and graduated from Abilene High School.
She would leave Abilene shortly to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree from Emporia State University and later her Master’s Degree from Kansas State University, but returned here to teach.
She started her career at McKinley Elementary School where she worked for 29 years until she moved to AMS a few years back.
Barrett’s career follows a long tradition in her family. Her mother taught for 35 years and her maternal grandmother was an educator as well. Her father and maternal grandfather both taught for a few years too.
Barrett knew at a young age she wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps.
“I was in second grade when I decided I wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “I wanted to be a teacher so I could write on the board and grade papers. Both of those are my least favorite things about teaching.”
Barrett enjoys being around her students.
“I love watching them get excited about learning something, I love listening to their stories and I love sharing weird tidbits of knowledge with them,” Barrett said. “They make me smile.”
She routinely has students run up in the hallway and hug her.
Barrett said many of the students know her from her time at McKinley.
“In all honesty, I feel like teaching them my subject is second to creating a relationship with my students,” she said. “If a student knows you love them and care about them, they’ll do anything for you. And they’ll come in happy to learn and be excited no matter what your topic is.”
Barrett still loves her job.
She’s retiring because she wants to spend more time traveling with her mother. This year, she, her mother, Mary Zey and Zey’s mother will take a bus trip to the east coast — something she looks forward to doing.
“My mom is 85 and she would like to travel,” she said. “I’ll never get time back with my mom and my family, so that’s really why I’m retiring.”
She plans on volunteering in the schools when she has time and has told her students she’ll come back to watch them play sports and do activities, but the end of this year will close the chapter on Barrett’s teaching career.
“I want to be able to spend that time and not regret not being able to spend that time with my mom and my family,” she said. “I’m not leaving because I don’t like what I’m doing, Im not leaving because the kids are driving me nuts or whatever. I’m leaving because I just want to spend that time with my mom. And if my mom were younger, I would still be teaching.”
On the elementary level, she taught multiple subjects but today at AMS she teaches literature, a topic she enjoys teaching.
“I love reading,” Barrett said. “I’ve always been a big reader. And I know in today’s society, very few people read. And I tell my kids, ‘when you’re on social media and you’re reading about your favorite game — anytime you’re looking at at words — you’re reading. You may not be reading a book, but you’re still reading. When you read your cereal box in the morning, you’re still reading.’ But I really want to share my love of reading with children, because I get kids all the time asking, ‘how do you know that?’ ‘Why do you know that?’ I read. I read a book.”
Social media has had a big impact even on her very young students. Students sometimes struggle to leave their phones in their locker and turned off during school hours. According to Barrett, just being away from their phones — and social media — causes stress.
Students on the middle school level also tend to have a lot of anxiety.
But social media addictions in students can be a serious problem.
“(Social media) drives their whole lives,” Barrett said. “It’s frustrating and we talk a lot about ‘what you’re seeing there is not the real world’ and ‘just because you see it on social media doesn’t mean that it’s OK for you to do it, doesn’t make it funny.’”
She said sometimes students lose sleep because they have become addicted to scrolling their social media feeds — something that can happen to both children and adults. Barrett worries sometimes about what her students see and who they’re talking to online.
“It’s just hard because they’re seeing things that children in previous years didn’t see or didn’t even know about,” Barrett said. “I don’t know, I just worry so much about them.”
The positives of teaching vastly outweigh the negatives for her, however.
“My favorite things are when the kids come up to me in the hall and give me those hugs or as they’re leaving class tell me, ‘Mrs. Barrett, I love being in your class’ or ‘I love that story that we talked about and read today,’” Barrett said. “I love when we’re reading a story and they’re like ‘hey, that’s like that story we read before’ — when they make those connections or they make those connections to their own lives. I love when they share their own knowledge with each other. I love class discussions — those are always fun.”
Barrett has found that the students ask — and share their thoughts — more when they trust the adult in the room.
The relationships she forms with students can last beyond the final day they set foot in her classroom.
This year, Barrett had the chance to coach cross country as the assistant coach to one of her former students, something she loved.
“I love that — seeing my kids grown up,” she said. “The last few years in seventh grade it’s fun, because they’re a bunch of kids whose parents I taught already or aunts and uncles I taught or older siblings. It’s always fun to have that connection, because if someone in their family already loves you or likes you, then you know that you’ve already won half the battle with that child. And so it’s just the connections with the kids that you have and their parents and their families and seeing what good people they grow up to be — the good choices and the good things. I love watching former students become teachers. That makes me really proud. To me, it all just comes down to relationships.”
She hopes her successor follows in her footsteps in this way.
“Just be that mother hen,” she said. “Just create those relationships and once you create those relationships, the learning happens easily. Because they want to learn for you. If they like you and if they respect you, they will work hard to please you and to make you proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.