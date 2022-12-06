The Grace United Church of Christ, 803 N. Buckeye Ave., will host a fundraiser dinner for 13-year-old Cooper Holloway from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
A suggested donation of $10 is asked for the meal, which includes cinnamon rolls donated by Amanda’s Bakery and Bistro, and chili or vegetable soup.
People can also purchase chances to win gift baskets and a prize of $500. Rubber bracelets with Cooper Strong printed on them will be available for $5.
“There will be plenty of opportunity to buy raffle tickets, have dinner and support the family,” said Amanda Randolph, a friend of the Holloway family.
Cooper is recovering from a football accident, which resulted in a severe concussion, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, she said. The injury has forced him to relearn how to walk.
“He’s done such good things in the community at such a young age,” Randolph said. “He has been super involved, always trying to give back. Now, he is in a position where he had something awful happen and is working back from that.”
One way the Abilene Middle School student has given to others is through the Cooper Care Kits he developed. The kits include activities for children who are hospitalized.
“Cooper has been in and out of the hospital for different reasons,” she said. “If a kid is in the hospital they get this care kit, its just some fun things for them to do while they are sitting in the hospital. Because of his experiencing hospital life, he wanted to give back. He’s made hundreds of those kits over the years.”
Randolph said Cooper has always been a multi-sport athlete. He was a wrestler and played basketball, baseball and football — until the accident.
“He went from completely 100% fine, normal kid … now he is relearning how to walk,” she said. “He is the sweetest kid, a tough kid. He is doing his rehab and trying to get back to normal. We need to support the family.”
If anyone wants to support the Holloway family but cannot make it to the dinner can call Randolph at 785-643-0198. Bracelets will also be available for sale at middle and high school sporting events.
