Cooper Holloway, 13, holds a therapy rabbit while in a hospital in Wichita following his football accident. He was recently moved to a rehabilitation hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. A fundraiser dinner is set for Wednesday to help the family.

The Grace United Church of Christ, 803 N. Buckeye Ave., will host a fundraiser dinner for 13-year-old Cooper Holloway from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

A suggested donation of $10 is asked for the meal, which includes cinnamon rolls donated by Amanda’s Bakery and Bistro, and chili or vegetable soup.

 

