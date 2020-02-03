“A Closer Look” is the theme of this year’s Arts Council of Dickinson County’s annual Photography Contest.
Photographs will be on display from March 5 through 25.
There will be a special section for altered photos. Altered photos can have any subject matter, but must be comprised of mixed media or altered in a way that separates it from the traditional form of a photographic representation.
There will be no guidelines or specifications for the altered photos category. They will be displayed along with the photograph entries. Altered photos will not be judged. They will be shown solely for artistic value.
Rules
Photos must be no larger than 8 inches by 10 inches and no smaller than 7 inches by 9 inches.
No white borders are allowed on photos and pictures must be mounted on white mount board 11 inches by14 inches.
Mount board and protective sleeves are available for purchase at the Dickinson County Extension Office, 712 S. Buckeye, Abilene for $1.50 a set.
A hanging hook must be placed on the back of the mat board so it is not visible while it is displayed. Do not frame. Photos must have been taken between March 2016 and the present and not previously entered in this event. Entries will be judged on originality, technical excellence, presentation and adherence to theme. Any device is acceptable for the format of the photo (camera, smartphone, etc.).
There is a limit of three entries per person.
Categories and age groups are as follows:
• Black & White
• Color
• Special Category: “A Closer Look”
• Age categories: Youth under 12, Intermediate 12 – 17, Adult (over 18).
Drop off times are Feb. 11 to 28 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Sunflower Hotel, 403 NW 3rd Street, Suite B in Abilene. The office is closed on Monday. Special arrangements can be made for drop off by calling (785) 263-1884 or email artscouncilofdc@gmail.com.
