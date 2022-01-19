The Red Cross is in dire need of blood. The shortage is nationwide and has only worsened as time has gone on.
Teri Novotny, account manager for the Red Cross in Dickinson and Saline Counties, was present at a routine blood drive that took place in Abilene Tuesday afternoon and said the shortage was worse now than at the start of the pandemic.
“We’re in the middle of a blood crisis,” she said. “So we’re at the lowest levels that we’ve had in over 10 years and that includes when COVID first started. And so it’s nationwide and so we’re just still trying to do everything we can to get donors to come in.”
Because the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has become more widespread more potential donors have chosen to look after their own health and stay home — which leads to fewer people at blood drives, Novotny said.
“Right now, the situation is the worst that it’s been in a long time,” she said.
The worker shortage has fed into the blood shortage, Novotny said.
Both nationally and regionally, businesses are short-staffed and that includes the Red Cross, she said.
“We actually have a staffing shortage right now,” Novotny said. “And so we’ve had to cancel blood drives because we don’t have enough technicians to run it. And that’s nationwide. And when we hire our technicians here, it’s a very technical skill and lots of time that they have to train for. So it’s not like just watching some safety videos and go to work. So the investment in hiring these people is huge and so it takes some time.”
She said that if the Red Cross can gain more staff, it can hold more blood drives. In turn, this could potentially alleviate the shortage, assuming donors are able to attend the drives.
There are other factors compounding the blood crisis as well, she said.
“And you know, there are other elements to consider,” Novotny said. “Hospitals — once the vaccine became available and widely-used — doctors were then scheduling elective surgeries again where before they were put on hold.”
When elective surgeries started up again, more blood was needed for these patients — and sometimes, despite the need, it’s simply not available.
“Now they’re back to actually having to select who gets blood transfusions and what elective surgeries need to be put on hold,” Novotny said. “So we’re back to that again.”
Often, it’s hard to know how much blood will be needed.
“I talked to somebody yesterday, their friend had a motorcycle accident and they received 60 pints of blood,” Novotny said. “We can’t schedule that and they can’t be told no. It’s a trauma situation. They have to be given that blood to survive and so those trauma situations in a lot of instances will take precedence over anything. But then you’ve got other people who are undergoing cancer treatments and stuff like that where they’re going to have to receive blood product and so that — those people need that as well.”
Blood is not something that can be manufactured synthetically, she said.
“It has to come from volunteer donors,” Novotny said.
There is a continual need for blood and at this time there is not nearly enough of it to go around.
Some of the regular donors are aging out, Novotny said.
Aging itself won’t preclude someone from donating blood — Novotny said she has a 94-year-old donor who has given roughly 400 units of blood over the years and is still going strong.
“He comes in with a walker, but he’s perfectly healthy,” she said.
But if a donor’s health declines — if they have heart problems or are on certain medications — they could have to stop donating.
“They’re aging out of the system and then the next generation needs to step up — and that’s not happening,” Novotny said. “This year alone we’ve lost 34 percent of our high school — our 16 through college — we’ve lost 34 percent of those donors and we need to get those donors back because those are our future donors.”
About 34 percent of the population is eligible to donate blood and only about 5 to 8 percent of the population does donate, she said.
Novotny said she hoped to see more large businesses hold blood drives in the future.
“We still have a lot of sponsors that don’t feel comfortable having blood drives yet,” she said.
Novotny encourages people to look into their eligibility, even if they were once discouraged from donating many years ago. She hopes people who have been reluctant to donate will consider giving blood in the future
Novotny herself was once reluctant to donate blood she said — she disliked needles.
But then, after having her third daughter by C-section and experiencing internal bleeding, she received a transfusion of 13 pints of blood. Without the transfusion, she would have bled to death. She made it her mission to donate 13 times. Novotny has since donated 80 pints of blood.
“I just think it’s a matter of people just need to determine what’s important to them,” she said. “It’s not always themselves or their family — it’s somebody else, it’s something else that they can make an impact on. I mean, those people that saved my life? They didn’t know who I was. I never knew who they were. But if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today.”
Local blood drives
Though the Red Cross is facing a nationwide decrease in donors and despite COVID-19 concerns, people still showed up to St. Andrew’s Church donate Tuesday in Abilene.
Tuesday’s blood drive brought in both regular and first-time donors, Novotny said.
“Today I’ve already had two first time donors who were probably in their 50s — never donated before,” she said.
Tuesday, Novotny said about 78 people had signed up for the drive — the blood drive’s minimum goal — but that it was possible some people might miss their scheduled appointments. Novotny said she hoped there would be some walk-ins as well.
Missing a scheduled blood donation appointment is sometimes unavoidable, but could have unforeseen consequences if enough people do not show up to donate.
“When they set those goals, that is basically what we have contracted to hospitals,” she said. “So meeting those goals is so important … It’s been going pretty good but we’re still seeing a lot of people not showing up, honoring their appointments — and sometimes it’s maybe they’re ill or scheduling conflicts and they just haven’t canceled their appointments.”
Double red donors — those who have the right blood types to donate double the red blood cells of other donors — count for two.
Only people with A or B negative blood or any kind of type O blood can make double red donations.
The blood drive takes place in Dickinson County every 56 days.
“It helps donors stay on a regular schedule so that we can hopefully get them in six times a year,” Novotny said.
Local volunteers also showed up to help out at the blood drive, including Shelly Crane and Penny McDonald, both there in their capacity as members of the Realtors of Dickinson County.
McDonald was unable to donate herself but was present to help check people in.
“It’s just helping people and seeing the community,” she said.
Crane became a blood donor herself through volunteer work at local blood drives. She has donated four times, including Tuesday.
“The ability to help others — that’s the key,” Crane said. “We’re just giving back to the community and helping the rest of the world, I guess.”
She encourages others to think about donating, if possible.
“We just have a shortage,” Crane said. “I think being a donor in several different ways is a benefit for everybody.”
Abilene’s next blood drive will take place from noon until 6 p.m. March 3 at Trinity Lutheran Church at 320 N. Cedar St. Those who wish to schedule an appointment or look for other upcoming blood drives near them can head to www.redcross.org/give-blood.html and search by zip code.
