In less than a week, Dickinson County 911 Emergency Communications will return to its renovated quarters in the basement of the courthouse.
It’s a move that dispatchers all are looking forward to.
“Everyone is ready to get back home,” said 911 Director Emily Nichols.
Ever since dispatch moved in March of 2021, 911 operators have been working out of the old garage located on the east side of the old sheriff’s office and jail before the new jail addition was built.
On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Emergency Communications will be the first department to move back.
“We need the space 911 is in now so contractors can get in there or we will be way behind,” County Administrator Brad Homman explained.
The former garage that served the original sheriff’s office and jail needs to be renovated so it can be used as the commission meeting room when the courthouse reopens.
Emergency Communications also is the logical choice to move first because it is not a public office, thus renovation work still can continue around it.
New consoles for dispatch were expected to arrive this week, but before the furniture can be brought in, carpet must be installed.
“In the basement, dispatch is the area that is the farthest along so we can get them moved,” Homman said. “That’s a challenge. It takes a lot to move the technology they have and keep it operating at the same time. But we’ll get it done.”
Of all the offices and departments, Homman said 911 dispatch has been the one that has been most adversely affected during the renovation.
“Not only were they in a garage having construction going on around them, but when demo was going on above them they had anything and everything coming down on them, but they’ve endured it,” Homman said.
Construction
update
In other courthouse renovation news, Homman said changes are coming rapidly. On the top floor, contractors have cleaned up their items, ceilings are in, ceramic tile is in the bathrooms and the staining of woodwork in the large courtroom has been scheduled. Once that’s done, workers will move to the small courtroom which is in the old jail area.
The main floor still needs the most work, although new countertops have been installed in the county clerk’s and treasurer’s area.
The various offices should be able to move back into the courthouse by the first week of March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.