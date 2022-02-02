Dickinson County 911 moved into its renovated emergency communications center in the basement of the courthouse Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The process took a little over 10 hours to complete, beginning just after 8 a.m. and finishing around 6:30 p.m., according to 911 Emergency Communications Director Emily Nichols.
“Dickinson County Highway Department staff were a huge help moving all of our heavy things downstairs,” Nichols said. “The county’s IT staff – who worked for weeks getting things prepared for the move – worked all day to get the wiring ran for all of our computers.”
Seth Johnson, facilities manager, and Chancy Smith, emergency management director, also were a big help during the move, Nichols added.
She indicated 911 staff is grateful to be in their renovated space after 10 months of being relocated in the former garage space used by the sheriff’s department in the original courthouse.
Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman told commissioners on
Thursday, Jan. 27 that returning to an area that was “acoustically” normal was a big positive for 911 staff. Homman said he recalled hearing scanner traffic where listeners not only could hear the sound of the dispatcher handling the call, but also the second dispatcher talking on a different call.
“You could really hear the sound bouncing around in that garage. There was no (sound) dampening in that garage,” Homman said.
Although there have been a few conditions that need tweaking since the move, 911 functions have been up and running.
“We appreciate all the hard work it took to get us here and the space could not be better,” Nichols said.
With 911 vacating the old garage area, construction crews now can begin working on that area, converting it into the new commission meeting room.
A temporary wall had been installed into the space to create a smaller area for dispatch.
That wall will be taken out and sheetrock will be placed on the other walls.
Courtroom construction ongoing
Homman told commissioners the original pews that were in the main courtroom were preparing to be refinished to be used as seating in courthouse hallways.
As a point of interest, Homman said it is easy to tell which pews had been located on the front row because you could see where handcuffs had cut into the seat. Prisoners are seated in the front row to await their hearings. Jury chairs also arrived last week.
Work on the second floor of the courthouse is nearly finished. Carpeting soon will be laid in the new county attorney’s office, district court, community corrections and other court related offices.
IT staff is waiting for delivery of four network switches to be used on each floor. Despite being ordered in September there still is no delivery time as yet, Homman said.
