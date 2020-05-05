A swirling wind recorded at over 90 miles per hour damaged the Abilene Municipal Airport, blew an RV off the roadway, and downed power lines and trees Monday morning.
Several airplanes were damaged when a west wind destroyed hangars. Parts of the hangars were scatted throughout the field east of the airport at 801 S. Washington Street.
Yet a south wind pushed a forklift about 80 feet north at the airport.
“The wind was blowing out of the north then it was blowing out of the west,” said Brian Curtis who was at the airport helping Airport Manager Jim Curtis work on an airplane.
He said the wind was recorded there at 79 knots, which is 90.9 mile per hour.
Brian Curtis said several of the airplanes in the hangars received major damage.
Walnut Street
Walnut Street had downed trees on both the south and north side of the Fourth Street intersection. One was on top of a vehicle.
“I looked out the window just in time to see a trampoline flying over a two-story house. It hit our second story window,” said Haley Howard who lives on Walnut.
The trampoline broke a window and damaged gutters
“Then it landed in our backyard on top of the power lines,” said her neighbor Jack Gilstrap.
“We were in the house when the wind hit super hard. I thought it was a tornado and I was trying to get people into the basement. Things were crashing and then it was over.”
“It could have been worse. Thankfully, nobody was hurt,” Howard said.
RV crash
No one was injured when an RV pulled behind a pickup truck was blown off the roadway on Kansas Highway 15 just north of the Smoky Hill River bridge.
“The wind just picked up everything and blew it off the side of the road,” said Dennis Reuter who was driving the pickup when it crashed to the east side of the road.
Reuter, his wife and kids were coming from Wichita to Abilene to have some maintenance done on the 2020 RV.
The RV and truck ended about 90 feet off the side of Kansas Highway 15 just north of the Smoky Hill River bridge.
Reuter said they had owned the RV for less than a year. The truck pulling the unit was new last week.
Opening day
Mud Creek Antiques and Abilene Downtown Antique malls were all set to reopen in the 300 block of N. Buckeye Avenue after being closed for seven weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Stay-at-Home order .
Owner Jeff Elliot was getting the cash drawer ready when wind blew out a large window.
“We’re wide open,” Elliott said.
The wind also damaged his air conditioners on the roof. The wind broke out several windows and roofs in downtown Abilene.
“I saw the windows. They started moving in and out. I thought I better get away from the glass,” Elliott said. “I grabbed my phone and started running toward the back of the building and I heard this big crash.”
Glass was spewed all over the front of the antique mall. He said he also heard some cracking noises.
“I hope it didn’t twist this 125-year-old building,” he said.
Elliott said the malls will now maintain regular hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday and will follow the guidelines set out by the Dickinson County Health Department in practicing social distancing.
Storm
The National Weather Service issued an Thunderstorm Warning Monday morning and the wind hit the airport about 8:50 a.m.
Downtown Abilene received damage when small-size hail covered the sidewalks and streets. Some hail reached tennis ball size while some were as big as baseballs.
Damage was reported at downtown business including a building behind Abilene Printing and M&M Tire and Auto. Several windows and vehicles were damaged.
Damage was reported at Brierton and Wilson Hay south of Abilene.
The National Greyhound Association reported damage to the roof one of its out buildings and a huge tree was uprooted to the north.
