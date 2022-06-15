Dickinson County District Court and the 8th Judicial District will be closed Monday, June 20 in recognition of the Juneteenth federal holiday.
All district court offices will be closed, including the courts, court services, community corrections, district court trustee and CASA (court appointed special advocates).
The Dickinson County Courthouse and county offices will remain open.
Administrative order
Eighth Judicial District Chief Judge Ben Sexton signed an administrative order on March 3, 2022, recognizing the federal holiday.
In 2021, the U.S. Congress passed Senate Bill 475, declaring June 19 as the Juneteenth National Independence Day, an official holiday commemorating the emancipation of the enslaved people in the United States.
The observation will be observed on June 20 this year because Juneteenth falls on a Sunday.
“Juneteenth celebrates the event of freedom and further serves as an occasion to promote the advancement of unity, equality and justice for all citizens and recognizes the significance of freedom for all,” according to the administrative order.
All 8th Judicial District courts shall be closed on the recognized Juneteenth holiday beginning in 2022 and all subsequent years, other than for official functions or other proceedings as may be deemed necessary by discretion of the chief judge.
Historical background
The Civil War ended in 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation abolishing slavery in the United States; however, the proclamation did not reach the State of Texas until approximately two years later. When Union troops arrived in the City of Galveston, Texas, General Gordan Grainger read the following statement, “The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with the proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
On that date, more than 250,000 slaves in Texas were freed. June 19th would become known as Juneteenth commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.
