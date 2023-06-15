When Lon Schrader walks out of the door at Abilene Public Works (APW) June 19, he will close the door on 42 years of service to the city.
Schrader, a Chapman High School graduate, said his start at APW was by accident. He had tried college for a couple of years but learned that wasn’t his cup of tea. He enjoyed being outside working more than stuck in a classroom.
At 19 he took a job with the Kansas State Highway Department, now called Kansas Department of Transportation. He started learning a trade and getting experience before moving on to a private contractor and eventually returning to the state. His second go-around with the state was seasonal position.
“When that seasonal part ended, so did my job there,” he said. “I found myself with two small children and unemployed.”
A friend he worked with at the State Highway Department had moved on and was working for APW and suggested he go in and see if they were hiring.
“It was all kind of accidental,” he said. “But I had a fair amount of experience already even though I was a little shy yet of 24 years old.”
That was 42 years ago, the last 15 of which was in the position of director. He has no hesitation in saying why he stayed for more than four decades.
“It's pretty simple really — the variety of work,” he said.
Fully staffed APW has about 20 people, up five from when he started. When new hires came in, if they had a particular skill, they would take on jobs related to that — for Schrader, it was running heavy equipment, dirt and road construction, and maintenance. It was always something different.
“A big job is a job that you're in the same spot or on the same site for maybe two days,” he said. “You're always moving around. You're always working and the work is different from day to day. I wasn't standing in one place. Being outdoors obviously was an appeal to me. I had been doing that all my life.”
Typical APW was a work environment that allowed people to do what they were good at and stay busy, which is what he wanted. That’s not to say all the jobs were fun though. Helping the guys on the water distribution side of aisle with some of the water leaks wasn’t his favorite.
“I will admit that there's been a few times when we were up to our knees, or maybe more, in a water leak that we were having a problem getting stopped … there were times you were in a hole like that, that you kind of wished you might be somewhere else,” he said. “Especially if they’re out there on some winter days when it’s really super cold.”
Even though it wasn’t the most pleasant job and he worked on the street maintenance side of APW, Schrader said he would often volunteer to go help the water side of the department.
“If they needed somebody to bust the rock out around the line, that was where I fit in, and they always appreciated that,” he said.
Growing into leadership
Schrader rose through ranks from street maintenance to director in 27 years. But there were plenty of lessons along the way that helped mold him into an effective leader.
He recalled one that happened when he had only been with APW for a year or two but it has stayed with him for decades.
“I hadn’t been here very long and Cliff Gibbs had recently become public works director,” he said. “I guess Cliff might have seen something in me … he thought I might have some leadership qualities or something.”
Gibbs put him on an assignment with someone who worked for APW for about 15 years.
“I was quite a bit younger than he was,” Schrader said. “I wasn’t even sure that I was up to that task. He distinctly put me in charge of that particular assignment. And what sticks out in my mind is that I let him down.”
Schrader said he doesn’t remember exactly what the job was, but he remembers how he felt not completing the task properly.
“Maybe I wasn’t comfortable telling somebody who had been here 15 years what needed to be done and what to do,” he said. “I remember that distinctly to this day because I knew I’d let (Cliff) down. I knew I had failed to meet those expectations. I wasn’t comfortable with not meeting somebody’s expectations — and I’m still not to this day.”
However, what he learned from that experience was that even when he isn’t fully confident in his ability to do a task, he needs to step up and try to do better, and if need be, ask for help. In that case, he should have taken charge.
Before being appointed director he said he had 27 years to “practice” for the position.
“I had a lot of time to learn all of those things and learn all of the steps,” he said. “There’s a few things I didn’t learn, but I had the opportunity to do most everything. Most everything except the water and wastewater treatment plants — I was never a full-time operator out there.”
Besides knowing the technicalities of how to do a task, leadership also means communicating and leading others in a respectful and fair way, yet at the same time doing what is best for the organization.
“Oftentimes that means you’re doing things that an individual doesn’t see it that way,” he said. “What I think is one of the hardest things is trying … to make the rule fit everybody. You have to make the rules fit what is best for the organization. Sometimes that means you got to tell people things they don’t want to hear.”
That goes for both employees and the general public. For the public, he tries to remember that when they call with an issue, regardless of how minor it may seem, he and the staff need to give them all equal attention.
“Those people who had a problem, whether it’s in a street problem, a water problem, wherever it is, to them that is their focus,” he said. ‘That’s their biggest concern at the moment.”
Next up
Schrader said he has no grandiose plans for his retirement years. He and his wife Kelly have had many conversations about what lies ahead and he definitely wants to spend more time with her. He said he has become more aware in the past few years of the role Kelly had in his ability to do his job.
The two have been together for 47 years, married for 46, and she shares the work ethic he has. So she was understanding about his commitment to the job, he said.
“It’s a good thing too because … two days after the day after we brought our (daughter) home from the hospital I went and spent the next two days cleaning snow and ice off of Interstate 70 and she didn’t see me for two days. I kind of got indoctrinated into that, as she did as well, right off the bat.”
There would be many more long nights and time when Schrader wouldn’t see his family for a few days at a time.
“I don’t say it was easy, but she understood what a commitment to your job was,” he said. “These last few years, she has taught me a lot about being a survivor because she is and she’s taught me a lot about perseverance and inner strength. I thought I knew it all before but I found out, sometimes I had the easy part of the job.”
He said as Kelly went through some rough health issues it made him realize just how true the saying, “Life’s too short to work all the time” really is.
“They’re right about that,” he said. “I don’t care how hard you try. There’s times when I think your family has to get what’s leftover. If you give your best to your job, and I think I’ve done that, you kind of wonder sometimes if there was any of your best left to give your family when it was all said and done. It’s hard to explain, but I tell people, ‘I got some catching up to do.’”
Parting words
In his parting words to APW staff, he advises they never close their mind to learning something new.
“It doesn’t matter how many years I’ve been here, if I come to work, I’m open to the idea that I may learn something new,” he said. “If you get to the point where you think you know everything, you’re pretty much … done. You’re done getting better at that point.”
