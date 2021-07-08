To celebrate local 4-H supporters, Chisholm Trail Extension District held its annual “Friends of 4-H” event at the large livestock arena on Tuesday, July 6.
A break from the traditional picnic at Sterl Hall, which is currently being used as Dickinson County District Court due to Dickinson County Courthouse renovations, the 4-Hers created a fun evening of sweets, raffles, games and a free swim at 8 p.m.
The 12 clubs each decorated a basket, which was raffled off to supporters who entered the drawing during the social.
The supporters help fund further opportunities for their local 4-H clubs, which allow the community children to learn more about the world.
“Each of our clubs have community service projects that they do within their areas of need that they see and it also gives our youth opportunities for leadership and citizenship and also learning different life skills,” 4-H Youth Development Agent Jill Martinson said.
Thoughts about 4-H
Several long-time 4-H supporters spoke about the importance of the program.
“I grew up liking it because it’s so important for young people to learn how to talk to each other, get up in front of groups and speak,” said Sandy Abeldt, a former 4-Her. “It’s just, the kids are polite. It’s just a good organization for families.”
“It teaches life lessons and things that they will use for all of their lives,” Shawna Riffle said. “You know, I think that we watch these kids grow throughout the years and it’s fun to see that.”
“We have a lot of our community members out here supporting us and it kind of shows us to be appreciative of them,” Lindsey Beekman, current 4-H student, said.
