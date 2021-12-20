Whether it be a mall, creek, school, church or another location, teenagers try to find a place in their town to hang out with friends and to relax outside their homes and school.
Growing up in Manhattan as a teenager, Traci Lucas remembers never finding a place to hang out with her friends except for occasionally spending time with them at the mall.
When she moved to Chapman nine years ago, Lucas noticed immediately the number of students hanging out and walking around after school.
“I learned through asking around that Chapman school district covers a 50 square mile radius, so they don’t want to be bused home 30 miles away, because then they can’t go to the football game or the play or the dance or whatever is going on that night,” Lucas said. “They just kind of hang out and don’t have anywhere to go and so the idea was born about nine years ago.”
Through her questioning, Lucas learned about the need for a teen space, like when she was young and came up with the idea of the 4:10 Irish Den.
She wanted to create a space that served the community’s teens after school and during school hours mothers could bring their children to play together.
“My mission is to create a safe, fun space for the kids of Dickinson County,” Lucas said.
In true Chapman spirit, Lucas decided the business name needed to include some of Chapman’s Irish history, so the “Irish Den” proportion and through the kindness of the community, 4:10 was added to the name.
It comes from the Bible verse, Peter 4:10: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.”
“My husband and I didn’t have the resources, we are only two people and we knew it would need a lot of community effort,” Lucas said.
Deciding to make the business a non-profit, Lucas got assistance through donations of materials, labor, monies and grants.
“We had the seventh grade shop class in here, hauling a bunch of stuff out to the dumpster,” Lucas said. “The dumpster was donated, too…I think the community caught on to the vision of what we’re trying to do and has come alongside us.”
Afraid of forgetting one of the many people who assisted with the building’s renovation, Lucas simply wants to thank all that gave their time, labor and money to help bring her idea to light.
Over the summer, Lucas held an open house so local residents could check out the renovated space and the interns could show off their skills at customer service.
Lucas created a secondary goal outside of the 4:10 Irish Den’s mission, which focuses on creating an internship program for local students.
“One of the dreams of creating a fun space for the kids was to have the kids help us run this space and take ownership of it,” Lucas said. “I actually used to run a coffee shop on campus at K-state and I was always surprised by how many kids were coming to me that didn’t know how to wash dishes or clean a bathroom.”
“I would love to send off high school kids to college as good hard workers with work ethic, able to work on a team and good at handling different situations,” Lucas said.
Currently, the internship has six participants who will be spending the semester working at the Irish Den for their first job experience and college scholarships. Lucas does plan to offer students that complete the internship a paying position at the Irish Den.
Sophomores Emillie Gaston and Brianna Maxwell were selected as interns and are grateful to have a student-specific place in their community.
“I really like having a comfortable place to go to, because I’ve come and hung out here with my friends before and it’s just to have a facility open to high schoolers,” Emilie said.
“I feel that it is a very cozy place and it’s nice to know I have a skill to fall back on after college,” Brianna.
On the parent side, Becki Gaston and Malissa Maxwell remember not having a place like this when they were growing up.
“It’s a great opportunity for kids to have a place to plug in and have great mentors and just be part of the community,” Becki said.
“It does help them solidify their place in the community because that’s important in a small town,” Malissa said. “It also helps them to unplug from all of the electronics and develop their social skills for sure.”
The 4:10 Irish Den will be holding an event on Dec. 22 and the first day of daily hours will start on Jan. 22, for more information please visit https://www.irishdenchapman.com/.
