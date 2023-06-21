Editors Note: This is the final article of an eight-part series of stories looking at Dickinson County’s drug court and a few of the personal stories of addiction and recovery. Drug court is a program designed to help people kick addiction and reclaim their lives.
Mark Lee’s parents sat in the courtroom as he was called up in front of Judge Ben Sexton March 24. Sexton handed him a certificate and congratulated him as he, his parents, and the friends he had come to know through drug court acknowledged his accomplishment.
They were there again on June 14 when he successfully completed all phases of the program.
“I never thought we would see this day,” said his mother, Sue Lee.
Mark Lee, who is nearly 40 years old, was addicted to methamphetamine for nearly all of his life.
“I started smoking weed when I was 13, he said. “I went to meth when I was 16. My friends were doing it so I figured I’d try it — I got hooked.”
For 25 years Lee has been in and out of rehab, lost relationships and was arrested several times, nothing was enough for him to kick the habit until his wake-up call. In March of last year, he was arrested again and was introduced to the drug court program but was also waiting for a bed at a rehab center in Dodge City to open.
“They figured, if they put me in jail for a month until my bed opened up, I would at least be able to stay clean for that period of time before I went out to Dodge City,” he said.
While waiting for a bed, he was released from jail and allowed to go home. True to his word, he did not use drugs, but the damage to his body had already been done.
“Last Memorial weekend, May 29 (2022), I ended up having a heart attack due to my 25 years of drug use,” he said.
The day of his heart attack he was at home with parents in Hope, where he was living. His teenage daughter was visiting until about 8 or 9 p.m. when his mother drove her home.
“At first I was just having chest pains and stuff,” he said. “My mom asked me what was wrong and I was joking around and said I was probably having a heart attack.”
It was no joke.
The pain kept getting worse, he tried to rest but couldn’t get comfortable. Lee was having a heart attack and was on the brink of death. Around midnight his mother rushed him to the emergency room in Abilene where, less than five minutes after arriving, he flatlined, he said.
“They said that I died six times that night,” he said. “They Life Flighted me from Abilene to Salina and I ended up getting a stent put in that night. I had to stay there in Salina in the hospital for five days. My heart doctor said the heart attack was most likely due to the 25 years of drug abuse, and they had me on an antidepressant at that time and they think that could have helped cause it too.”
He spent the next three months off work and stayed home recuperating and getting outpatient treatment for his addiction through Central Kansas Foundation, an addiction treatment center in Salina.
Some of his friends who had previously been at his side when he was using meth checked on him but not one of them ever offered him drugs.
“All my friends have been supportive of what I’m doing now,” he said.
But on the flip side, the hardest part of his recovery has been not being able to hang out with his friends.
“Before, I’d rarely be at home,” he said. “I'd be out riding around going to friends’ houses and stuff.”
Now, he goes to work and goes home. Lee works at Don’s Tire and Supply, which also employs another drug court participant. Sexton and others involved in the program said the reason drug court has worked in Dickinson County is because of the buy in from the entire community. That includes employers who are willing to give people who are recovering from addiction, and who have an arrest record, a chance.
“We've always tried to work with employees through situations,” said Don Nebelsick, owner. “Just because they've went down a bad path in the past doesn't mean they can't be straightened out and it's not easy for them.”
But when he finds a good employee, it’s worth putting in what the effort to help them, Nebelsick said. Sometimes they have had setbacks and he has helped get them to a treatment center and has even helped pay for it.
“Some of them just need another chance,” he said.
Helping the employees in turn helps his business. Gone are the days when he didn’t have a problem finding people to work in his shop. So, when he does find someone who is qualified and a good worker when they are sober and straight, he said it is in his best interest to help them stay that way.
“We have needs as well,” Nebelsick said. “Helping them is to gain employees and there's other companies that do the same thing. We try and help an employee learn and grow … and help him through his problems. Yeah, it would be easier if there was a person that didn't have these problems or addictions to hire. But on the other hand, these guys are very good employees when their mindset is correct and when they're straight.”
Lee said while he personally feels better and is proud of where he is now, he feels a sense of obligation to those who have helped him get there. He also wants to set a good example for is daughter who is just shy of the age he was when he got addicted to meth.
“She's good,” he said. “She don't do nothing. She sees the stuff that I've done, and she knows that she don't want to go down that path either.”
He also sees the pride his parents and his brother now have in him. His brother, who lives in Muncie, Indiana, had also struggled with addiction but is seven years clean, which gives Lee inspiration and hope.
The spring of 2023 is the one-year anniversary of his heart attack and his introduction to drug court. Without those two events happening when they did, he said there is a good chance he would have gone to prison.
“Drug court is a real good thing,” he said. “It helps keep us out of trouble. It helps keep us from having to do prison time. It helps get our life back on track by giving us the capability of learning about our addiction.”
The program helps break down every piece that leads to addiction and helps fix it. Participants have accountability but they also have a place to turn for help when they need it.
As drug court’s first enrollee, Lee is now almost one-year clean and an advocate for the program and thankful for the support he received from everyone involved. It’s given him goals and dreams for his future, which he said are to, “Just stay clean, get a place of my own and find somebody to be in a relationship with.”
