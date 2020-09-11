24/7 Travel Stores will match customer donations up to $30,000 in September which is Hunger Action Month.
All ten 24/7 Travel Store locations across Kansas will collect monetary donations for local food banks at the register and match donations for the first $30,000 donated.
The Abilene Area Food and Clothing Bank will be a recipient of the donations.
Manager of Growth & Development, Ted Augustine, said he believes strongly in the power of community support.
“September is Hunger Action Month, so we are calling our customers to action alongside us. If you have been thinking about donating, now is the time, as 24/7 Travel Stores will match it dollar-for-dollar for the first $30,000 donated. Food banks continue to face unprecedented demand as the pandemic stalled America’s economy, leaving millions unemployed. Help us raise $60,000 to fight hunger,” said Augustine.
Each food bank can use the funds raised during this event in their own way, whether for operating costs, perishable groceries, or other needs.
Last year, 24/7 Travel Stores donated $24,092.78 to local food banks.
