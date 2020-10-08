For National Hunger Action Month, all 10 24/7 Travel Stores locations across Kansas collected monetary donations for local food banks at the register and matched donations for the first $30,000 donated throughout the month of September.
Through community donations and corporate matching dollars, 24/7 Travel Stores raised $57,996.25 for community food banks.
These funds raised during the event can be used however the food banks wish, whether for operating costs, perishable groceries or other needs.
“Our store teams, partner food banks, local communities and customers stepped up in a big way in a year with big needs. We set out to double the impact of our Food Bank Fill-Up program, and we did just that by raising $57,996.25 this year compared to $24,092.78 in 2019,” said Ted Augustine, manager of growth and development. “We are proud to be a part of our industry’s September Hunger Action Month efforts, but what is unique about our program, and what I think our communities appreciate, is all dollars raised go directly to each store’s local food bank.”
• Abilene Area Food & Clothing Bank
• Participating food banks include:
• Genesis Food Pantry of Sherman County
• Genesis Food Pantry of Thomas County
• Trego County Food Pantry
• St. Joseph Food Pantry
• Russell County Food Pantry
• McPherson County Food Bank
• Salina Emergency Aid/Food Bank
• Community Health Ministry
