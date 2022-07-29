Fair and rodeo

While this year’s fair be the same days and will provide the same traditions as previous fairs, the Central Kansas Free Fair will be changing its days for next year’s fair. The fair will be the Aug. 1-6. Essentially, the fair will begin on a Tuesday and end on Sunday instead of Monday.

“In talking with our committee and the numbers of contestants that are coming in Saturdays for the rodeo just isn’t enough to keep people in the seats essentially,” said Tara Robison, vice-president of the Central Kansas Free Fair board of directors. “We’ve made a decision that it would be best for everybody, not just one specific committee, to move the dates.”

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.