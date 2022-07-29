While this year’s fair be the same days and will provide the same traditions as previous fairs, the Central Kansas Free Fair will be changing its days for next year’s fair. The fair will be the Aug. 1-6. Essentially, the fair will begin on a Tuesday and end on Sunday instead of Monday.
“In talking with our committee and the numbers of contestants that are coming in Saturdays for the rodeo just isn’t enough to keep people in the seats essentially,” said Tara Robison, vice-president of the Central Kansas Free Fair board of directors. “We’ve made a decision that it would be best for everybody, not just one specific committee, to move the dates.”
As such, the grandstand events dates will be shifted, said Robison and Bob Kohman, president of the fair’s board of directors. The Wild Bill Hickok PRCA Rodeo will be Tuesday through Friday.
“There’s only one Friday night and there’s only one Saturday night. We’re trying to get to where both events have the opportunity to have a Friday or a Saturday,” Kohman said. “So that gives the rodeo a Friday and the demo a Saturday.”
The Demolition Derby will finish the fair “with a bang,” Kohman said, by being on Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s hard to get demo cars here. Them demo guys, they have to work on Monday and Tuesday too, so they go to work and then have to come out here Monday night then go back to work Tuesday morning,” Kohman said. “That doesn’t work very well for them either.”
Kohman said the official dates for the rest of the attractions and events next year are not finalized yet. He said he assumes the 4-H livestock auction will stay on the Monday morning after the fair’s last day on Sunday, but the date for the event is not official yet.
This year, the rodeo will still be Wednesday through Saturday and the derby will still be Sunday to Monday.
“The typical standard and tradition of things that out community’s kind of expect over the last many years, those things really aren’t changing this year,” Kohman said, “We’re pretty much business as usual.”
