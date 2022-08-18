The Community Foundation of Dickinson County is excited to announce the first annual Dickinson County Youth in Action Grant. The Dickinson County Youth in Action Grant Program is a competitive application for area middle and high school groups, with awards up to $1,000.
This funding opportunity is for programs and projects to help the student groups achieve their goals to improve their community or school. The grant application requires an adult sponsor for the project and requires video and written submissions.
