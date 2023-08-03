The 2022 Kansas Crime Index Report, released by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, shows a decrease in property and violent crimes across the state. Dickinson County reported one less violent crime in 2022 over 2021 and 23 more property crimes.

The numbers for Dickinson County were reported to the KBI by Abilene Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office. Herington has not reported data since 2020 and the last time Chapman reported data was for the 2019 report, which indicated the only crime the city had was one burglary.

 

