Steve Cathey’s first year of organizing the Eisenhower Marathon was last year. With the 2022 marathon approaching April 30, the race this year has changed in a couple ways from what Cathey has learned from his first year organizing and witnessed in previous years.
“Abilene has so many different things to offer, not just Eisenhower Center, but Old Abilene Town and everything that’s down there,” Cathery said. “So I wanted to kind of create more of a full experience event rather than just a running event. Give something for spectators to be doing as well.”
Probably the biggest change is the new route of the marathon, which Cathey mapped out himself. The route is categorized as a multiple out and back type. The full marathon will start and end in Old Abilene Town. Runners will take a loop around the Eisenhower Library, Museum and Boyhood Home, then head south on Buckeye Avenue. The route then takes runners to and around Brown Memorial Park and then back onto Hawk Road. Runners will then turn onto 1900 Avenue and turn around just before the intersection of 1900 Avenue and K-15. They will run back the same route to Old Abilene Town, then redo the entire route again, effectively running the route twice.
Since the route had to be recertified this year, Cathey decided to change the route to give runners and other attendees a better experience of Abilene. Another reason for the route change was to take a section of the race off of Buckeye Avenue.
“I wanted to eliminate closing down 100 percent of Buckeye during the running event. With redoing the route and having the start and finish lines in Old Abilene Town, that allows us to leave part of Buckeye Avenue open to where we don’t have the frustrations of some people like we’ve had in the past with having to go through a detour,” Cathey said.
The race will include more markers and notifications along the route to create a more “defined route,” Cathey said. He also hired 12 proffessional runners called “pacers” from Kansas City to run the race.
“I like to call them ‘mobile hype’ people. Basically they run throughout the race, and they have a stick with them. It may say ‘two hours and 30 minutes’ or whatever. If you want to finish the marathon in two hours and 30 minutes, then you just stay with that person and that person will make sure that you make it in two and a half hours,” he said.
This year’s medals have also been designed by Cathey and are upgraded to be the same quality as the top races, such as the Boston Marathon, in the world.
For COVID-19 safety precautions, Cathey said runners and spectators should take their own precautions, as the marathon staff will not be enforcing any precautions.
“If you don’t feel safe with being around that many people, do what you feel makes you safe,” Cathey said. “To each his own.”
Cathey said he is expecting a larger turnout for this year’s race compared to last year. The number of runners in 2021 with 403, doubled of what the marathon had registered in the past five years. Over 300 people have registered for the 2022 marathon, and more will sign up last minute days before the race, Cathey said. Overall, Cathey is expecting close to 500 runners.
Food trucks and beverages will be available. That evening, Cathay said there will be a concert from the Box Turtles, free of charge.
“They play a variety of music,” he said. “They have some of their own stuff and then also play a lot of country and southern rock.”
Cathey said the team that organizes the race is relatively small. Julie Roller-Weeks maintains social media and marketing. Ann Stunk, Cathey’s wife, Tish Cathey, and their daughters, Arden and Arissa, help with various tasks before, during and after the race. Cathey said he is always looking for volunteers to help.
The Eisenhower Marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. The marathon has four race lengths: 26.2, 13.1, 10 and five kilometer races. People can also sign up for virtual races of each length. The full and half marathons will start at 7 a.m. To sign up for the marathon, go to eisenhowermarathon.wordpress.com.
