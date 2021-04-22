The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department was involved in two pursuits in a 12-hour time span Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, according to information from Undersheriff Brian Hornaday.
This morning (April 22) at 4:11 a.m. the Geary County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit.
Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued a black in color 2010 Nissan Titan occupied by a white male westbound on Interstate 70 into Dickinson County. Stop sticks were successfully deployed during the pursuit, causing the vehicle to come to a stop near mile marker 277.
After refusing to exit the vehicle, a stand-off ensued, causing east and westbound traffic on I-70 to be shut down between mile marker 275 and 277 in Dickinson County. At approximately 5:58 a.m., the suspect surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office without further incident.
Yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon, at 5:19 p.m., a Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy encountered a Utility Terrain Vehicle parked in the roadway along with David Blair, 57 of Abilene, standing in the roadway on Old 40 Highway near Eel Road, west of Abilene.
Blair fled the scene on the UTV when the deputy attempted to stop him. After a short pursuit onto private property, Blair was apprehended without further incident.
Blair was arrested on multiple charges including driving under the Iinfluence of alcohol, (5th offense) and flee and elude and is currently being held at the Dickinson County Detention Center without bond, awaiting first appearance.
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying any witnesses that observed Blair in the roadway blocking traffic. Anyone with information related to this incident, please contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 785-263-4081.
