By Andrew Pankratz
Curator • Dickinson County Historical Society
This is the fourth article in a series about the early years of Dickinson County and the controversy surrounding the selection of the county seat.
With Abilene winning the county seat election in 1870, Abilene residents believed the matter had been settled for good. Then on Jan. 17, 1882, the court house burned down, along with all of the county records.
This fire set in motion a raging controversy that seemed to come out of nowhere and threatened to tear the county apart.
Once again, the issue of the county seat came to the forefront and proved that hard feelings still remained from the 1869 and 1870 county seat elections. While the earlier contest had been between Detroit and Abilene, this time Enterprise argued that it was the best location for the county seat.
Documenting this controversy proved slightly difficult since the records available are not evenly divided between the different sides of the issue. Abilene had several newspapers that covered the issue extensively and these newspapers are still available today.
Unfortunately, Enterprise had only one newspaper and no issues of that paper appear to remain in existence today. This makes it hard to actually get Enterprise’s side and leaves much of the available material coming from Abilene’s point of view (which was not always very complimentary towards Enterprise). Fortunately, the newspaper in Solomon backed Enterprise and does provide a fairly solid glimpse of Enterprise’s arguments explaining why Enterprise should be the county seat.
Shortly after the fire, a group of men from Enterprise started a petition among county farmers asking the county county commission to call an election over whether Abilene or Enterprise should serve as the county seat.
According to the Abilene Weekly Chronicle of Feb. 3, 1882, this petition was created to take advantage of Abilene, to bring down the capitalists of Abilene and force the people of Abilene to pay for the construction of a new court house.
The Chronicle argued that the people of the county could not afford to take the risk of an election, even though Abilene would clearly have the support of the majority of the county, and that an election needed to be prevented.
“An election is like a prairie fire, when it gets out there is no telling the result.”
If the Chronicle was correct that Abilene had the clear support of the county, then it should have had nothing to worry about if an election was held. On the other hand, the Chronicle likely recognized there were a number of county citizens who were dissatisfied with Abilene as county seat and worried what an election might bring about.
On Feb. 8, 1882, The Solomon Sentinel argued that the petition created by Enterprise had been signed by four-fifths of the county farmers. According to the Sentinel, Abilene had offered $15,000 for the construction of the court house in Abilene but that Enterprise had offered $25,000 and the land for the court house if Enterprise was given the county seat.
The Sentinel argued that, at the very least, the capitalists who have grown rich from the location of the county seat in Abilene should be forced to help pay for the construction of the court house.
“Abilene urges the injustice of a removal of the county seat, but can she urge the injustice of an election? Is she afraid to let the people decide? If her cause be a just one, she can certainly afford to go before the people. Besides an election settles this matter for all time to come, whereas, the suppression of this election would necessarily not settle the question at all, and would give cause for great dissatisfaction; being an insult offered every intelligent voter in the county.”
Interestingly, the Sentinel ignored the fact that the past elections over the county seat question had not settled the “matter for all time to come” and whether one more vote would truly settle the matter for good.
Then on Feb. 10, 1882, a supporter of Enterprise wrote the Abilene Gazette that “the people of Enterprise are aware of the fact that the rings at Abilene are doing everything in their power to prevent a fair expression of the people on the county seat question…. We [Enterprise] will at the proper time place an ample and responsible guarantee in the hands of the county commissioners, to the amount of $25,000, for a new court house, if Enterprise is voted the county seat. We mean business, even if Abilene men do call us paupers and robbers. We believe our cause is the cause of the people.”
As February 1882 wore on, the controversy only heated up between the supporters of the two towns. Abilene supporters argued moving the county seat would be unfair to Abilene and hurt the people who had settled there because it was the county seat.
Enterprise supporters, on the other hand, argued that moving the county seat to Enterprise would be more convenient and fair to the farmers of the county and that the Abilene capitalists were trying to monopolize the county. Which argument would win out, though, remained up in the air.
