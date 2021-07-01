This is the sixth article in a series about the early years of Dickinson County and the controversy surrounding the selection of the county seat.
In the previous installment, Dickinson County Commissioners in 1882 rejected a petition from the City of Enterprise seeking to move the county seat from Abilene to Enterprise.
In denying Enterprise’s plea, the commission said it was unknown if the petition had the correct number of signatures to be valid because a fire that destroyed the courthouse burned all county records.
March 1882 brought further controversy over actions of the county commissioners in rejecting Enterprise’s petition to move the county seat.
On March 10, 1882, Christian B. Hoffman wrote a letter to the Abilene Gazette stating the county commission’s claim that they could not determine the “legality of the petition” since the assessment rolls had been destroyed and that the tax rolls were not an exact copy of the assessment rolls was completely disproven and that the commission had bowed to the wishes “of the corruptest ring that has ever disgraced any country.”
Where to build courthouse?
Instead of granting the wishes of two-thirds of the county voters found in the petition, the county commissioners, on March 3rd, decided to call for “an election for the purpose of expending $15,000 donated by Abilene and $6,900 of county money, for the purpose of building a court house at Abilene.”
According to C. B. Hoffman, “Enterprise asks the farmers of Dickinson County for justice and fair play. She asks that instead of voting county money to build a court house at Abilene, the people first be allowed to vote where the county seat shall be. If Abilene were honest she would never have opposed an election. If she were honest she would not use dishonorable means to retain that which does not belong to her, but to the people of the county — the county seat.”
Chronicle
responds
On March 24, 1882, the Abilene Weekly Chronicle responded to the above charges of C. B. Hoffman, which deserves to be quoted at length.
“The action of the Commissioners in refusing to take the tax rolls as a basis for determining the number of legal petitioners in the County is sufficient to base a charge of bribery and corruption on, and yet the Commissioners pursued the only honorable course they could pursue. The law requires a petition of ‘three-fifths the legal electors.’
A poor man must be counted the same as a rich man. Now everybody knows that there are hundreds of citizens who have less than the legal exemption of $200, and consequently their names do not appear on the tax rolls, and to take the tax rolls as a basis would disfranchise all this class of voters.
Suppose the ‘bloated capitalists’ of Abilene should have concocted a scheme to disfranchise the poor men of the County, what kind of a howl would have went up? And yet this is the scheme Enterprise has staked her all on.
Suppose the County Commissioners had by their actions disfranchised the poor men of the County, would the people ever have forgiven them? The claim that the election on the 10th of next month is unfair to Enterprise, is absurd in the extreme….
Now the Commissioners have $21,900 in their hands given by the citizens of Abilene, or received from property given by the citizens of Abilene, with which to build a new court house, and the simple question is whether the people will accept or reject the gift.
We venture the prediction that they will accept it and that this summer a good court house will be built at Abilene, without expense to the tax-payers…. Intelligent voters are becoming disgusted with young [C. B.] Hoffman’s misrepresentations, and are coming to the conclusion that there are no solid reasons for the removal of the county seat to Enterprise, or for further agitation, and that the quicker the matter is settled the better for all.”
In a letter to the editor on March 24, 1882 in the Abilene Weekly Chronicle, written by a “farmer and a tax-payer,” the writer asked whether C. B. Hoffman and J. H. Brady were “the modern Saviours of the people, that are to rise up and overturn the money tables of Abilene for the good of the people, or are they doing it for their own benefit? I think they are doing it for their own benefit. Like Napoleon when he staked his crown at Waterloo, Hoffman has staked his all on the county seat. In order to obtain it, he would ride over the characters of his friends, the character of a city, and the character of the board of County Commissioners…. His [Hoffman’s] promise [of $25,000 and a plot of land for the court house] is like Lucifer’s on the mountain, he does not own what he promises, and would not give it if he did.”
Just an excuse
For Christian B. Hoffman, and the supporters of Enterprise, the rejection of the tax rolls as copies of the assessment rolls was just an excuse used by the county commission to disfranchise the 2,156 county citizens who had signed the petition and save the county seat for Abilene.
Abilene, on the other hand, argued that the tax rolls were not exact copies of the assessment rolls and that use of the tax rolls would then disfranchise the poorer voters of the county.
While the new assessment rolls would be completed by May 11, 1882, Enterprise was not content with waiting that long and argued that the delay was to benefit Abilene only.
Instead of agreeing to hold an election over whether to move the county seat, the county commission did agree to hold an election in April asking the county voters to vote whether a court house should be built in Abilene or not.
This satisfied Abilene, who argued this election was basically the same thing, while Enterprise argued that it only confused the issue and was done to trick the people into voting for Abilene.
The coming weeks until this election continued to see heated arguments on either side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.