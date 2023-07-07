14th Street project will begin at the exit of the Abilene Middle School

The 14th Street reconstruction project will begin July 10 at the exit of the Abilene Middle School and head west to the city/county line.

 Ed Boice

After a temporary weather delay the 14th Street reconstruction project will get underway the week of July 10.

“Weather has created a delay across the board,” said Ron Marsh, city manager. “They were not sure they were going to get the materials in, but they got the materials … and will be able to start.”

 

