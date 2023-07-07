After a temporary weather delay the 14th Street reconstruction project will get underway the week of July 10.
“Weather has created a delay across the board,” said Ron Marsh, city manager. “They were not sure they were going to get the materials in, but they got the materials … and will be able to start.”
The first phase of the two-phase project will be from the Abilene Middle School exit west to the city/county line. During construction motorists will need to detour around that portion of 14th Street. Marsh said the work is scheduled to run until approximately Oct. 25.
“They'll shut down for the winter and pick it up again next March, weather permitting and we'll finish the rest of it — basically the middle school driveway east to Buckeye.
In 2022, the city was awarded a $1 million grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation for the project, which is a complete reconstruction of 14th Street from Buckeye to Vine. It will reconstruct to road to add several dedicated turn lanes to help manage traffic better, especially during school hours, Marsh said.
They will also widen the shoulders, redo all the drainage areas and add sidewalks on both sides of the street. On the north side the sidewalk will be a 10-foot utility path, which will eventually connect to Golden Belt Heights.
Marsh said he knows the project will cause people delays and it can be disruptive.
“Bear with us,” he said. “I know it will be inconvenient for a while but once it’s done people will really appreciate it — it’ll be a lot better.”
