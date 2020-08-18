Starting around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the Dickinson County Highway Department will be doing street repairs to the railroad track crossing located at 14th Street and Washington Street. The crossing will be closed for 3 to 4 hours. Vine Street, N.W. Eighth Street and Washington Street will be open for detours.
14th and Washington street repairs
- Reflector-Chronicle staff
-
Updated
- 0
editor
