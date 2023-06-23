President Woodrow Wilson was in the White House and the horse and buggy was still the main mode of transportation in rural Dickinson County when Dorothy Sandow was born Nov. 21, 1916, at Sand Springs community, four miles west of Abilene.
According to a historical marker, Sand Springs was, “A noted watering place on pioneer trails, known as early as 1840 to settlers and prospectors who camped near the strong currents of water boiling up at the foot of a rocky bluff. The sandstone of the bluff's face became an inscription rock, in which travelers carved names or initials and dates of their visits, sometimes to assure friends or relatives who were to follow later over the same trail.”
At 106 years old, Sandow’s recollection of her childhood is limited but she remembers playing on the swings and going to Independence school district #106 in Lincoln township, just south of Redbud Lake.
English was her best subject and her favorite pastime growing up was playing baseball.
“I was pitcher for my team,” she said.
When her years at the Independence one-room schoolhouse were finished, she started high school at Elmo but only went for half of one semester.
“I had a boyfriend then and he wanted he wanted me to (stop going to school),” she said. “He said I didn't need education.”
She married that boyfriend when she was 17 and they had two children.
Sandow reflected on some of the changes in day-to-day life, which she has experience.
“There’s been a lot of changes, that’s for sure,” she said. “Automobiles, we went from buggies, horses and buggy to the Model A Ford.”
As Sandos was growing up, America was going through the Progressive Era. Women earned the right to vote four years after she was born. Innovations and technology were changing the way farmers worked and the way her family operated their cattle ranch.
The one piece of advice she has for young people growing up now is, “Get your education, that’s for sure.”
She said regrets having not completed high school.
“I could do things more,” she said. “I would know more about how to go about doing things.”
