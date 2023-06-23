Dorothy Sandow now lives at Enterprise Estates

Born and raised in Dickinson County, 106-year-old Dorothy Sandow now lives at Enterprise Estates.

 Courtesy Photo

President Woodrow Wilson was in the White House and the horse and buggy was still the main mode of transportation in rural Dickinson County when Dorothy Sandow was born Nov. 21, 1916, at Sand Springs community, four miles west of Abilene.

According to a historical marker, Sand Springs was, “A noted watering place on pioneer trails, known as early as 1840 to settlers and prospectors who camped near the strong currents of water boiling up at the foot of a rocky bluff. The sandstone of the bluff's face became an inscription rock, in which travelers carved names or initials and dates of their visits, sometimes to assure friends or relatives who were to follow later over the same trail.”

 

