Interim City Manager Jane Foltz reported at this week’s Abilene City Commission study session, Vicki Gieber, executive director of the Quality of Life Coalition, said the Coalition has a grant through Blue Cross Blue Shield Pathway to a Healthy Kansas Initiative for sidewalk improvements.
Foltz said staff determined the best use of the $35,000 was a sidewalk located along the east side of Vine Street between N.W. 11th Street and N.W. Seventh Street.
“This is where the kids walk a lot,” Foltz said.
She estimated the cost at $48,000, leaving the city to fund the remaining $13,000.
Opioid lawsuit
The Abilene City Commission took no action on participating in national prescription opiate litigation Monday night.
City Attorney Aaron Martin said Abilene was one of 34,000 municipalities across the country asked to participate in the negotiation with manufacturers, distributors and retailers of prescription opiate drugs seeking reimbursement for monies spent addressing the opioid crisis.
The city had until Friday to opt out and the city was prepared to call a special meeting on Monday to take action. However, since no action was taken, no special meeting was called.
A reason for opting out was if the city wanted to pursue its own suit, Martin said.
By taking no action, the city becomes a Class Member, but still will retain the right to pursue its own case until any possible class settlement is approved by the Court. A
Martin said based on population the county might receive $22,000 with Abilene’s share at $6,300.
Also by not taking any action the city is bound to any final settlement between the class and any of the 13 defendants in the class action.
Martin participating appears to provide the city with the most flexibility. He said the city could file its own lawsuit.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
