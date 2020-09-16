Michael R. Teasley, 68, Abilene, passed away at Salina Regional Hospital on Sept. 13, 2020.
He was born Feb. 7, 1952 in Wichita, the son of Tracy and Mary (Nichols) Teasley. He worked construction and drove for Honorbuilt/El Dorado in his earlier years before he bought South Side Bar in 1993. He owned and operated the bar for 27 years.
He was a member of the Elks and Eagles clubs.
Michael is survived by his sisters Thereasa Zdenek, Iris McKale, Carolina Yeager, Melody Hargis, Trina Perez and Steffanie Anderson, his companion of many years Vickie Faulkner, beloved cat Tony, son Laron, two stepchildren Mandy Funk and Ben Faulkner, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and seventeen nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda Weaver, niece Terry (McKale) Kolde and nephew Tim Weaver.
The family has chosen cremation. Family will have a come and go greeting at the South Side Bar in Abilene from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
The family suggests memorials be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Wounded Warrior Project. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
