Effective immediately, Memorial Hospital inpatients may have two visitors in the building at the same time instead of two visitors per day.
Visitors will be required to check out at the hospital’s main entrance to allow additional visitors to enter. Visitation hours will be 7am to 7pm.
In addition, all outpatients, emergency room patients and clinic patients may have two visitors/assistants accompany them for appointments.
We will continue to monitor COVID-19 infection risk in our community and adjust visitation as safely appropriate.
All other COVID-19 guidelines will remain in place:
• All who enter the facilities will be screened for COVID-19 infection risk.
• Hospital visitors must be age 18 or older.
• Masks will be required for all patients and visitors - as required by state and federal COVID-19 requirements for health care facilities.
• Visitors should remain with patients as much as possible and socially distance from others.
• Patients who are COVID-19 positive, or who are being tested for COVID-19, will not be allowed to have visitors.
• Compassionate exceptions to these guidelines will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
