A 40-year-old Salina man will stand trial, accused of two separate sexual misconduct acts with minors following preliminary hearings in Dickinson County District Court Monday.
The arraignment for Martin L. Young, who has ties with Dickinson County, has been set for 9 a.m. Oct. 16 in Dickinson County District Court on Monday.
Magistrate Judge Keith Collett found probable cause in both cases Monday afternoon following preliminary hearings.
The alleged sexual misconduct of an 8-year-old happened in Abilene on March 20.
A forensic interviewer told the court that, using diagrams, the interview revealed the misconduct.
“I asked if anyone had ever touched you. She said yes,” the certified forensic interviewer said.
“Did she tell you who did that?” asked County Attorney Andrea Purvis.
“She said Martin,” she replied. “She said it was uncomfortable and that it hurt.”
The charge has a sentencing range of imprisonment for life with a mandatory minimum term of not less that 25 years.
The second case is alleged to have happened in Dickinson County where Young is accused of aggravated indecent liberties with a 14-year-old.
The young women testified that several people were sleeping in May in a living room because it had air conditioning.
She said she was sleeping when Young allegedly inappropriately touched her late one Saturday night.
The alleged victim said she told her mother by writing her a note.
Her mother testified that she called Dickinson County emergency communications the next day but was told “if there was no proof there was nothing they could do.”
The mother said she sent a text message on her cell phone to Young and photographs of those text messages were admitted at the preliminary hearing.
“I’m such an idiot. I’m sorry I hurt you,” Young is alleged to have responded.
“I don’t know what I was thinking” was another text.
“OK. I’ll never come around again. I’m sorry. I’m a dumbass. And if you don’t want to talk to me anymore.”
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
