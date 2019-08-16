A Wichita man who led Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a 160 mile chase in July entered a plea of guilty to possession of methamphetamine.
Under a plea agreement, five other charges against Allen R. Suckla II, 38, included fleeing and eluding, driving while suspended, operating a vehicle without a license and attempting to bring methamphetamine into the Dickinson County Jail were dropped.
Bond was also reduced from $50,000 to $10,000.
Suckla told Judge Benjamin Sexton that he wanted to go into a treatment program.
He said he was high when he eluded the Kansas Highway Patrol for three hours on July 28.
The chase started on I-70 at the Fair Road exit when a traffic stop was attempted on the motorcycle.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, sometimes speeds reached close to 100 miles per hour and other times speeds ranged from 30 to 40 miles per hour. At times troopers thought the chase was over, but the driver would speed up again.
The Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft was following.
The chase ended without incident when the motorcycle ran out of gas five miles north of Quinter.
Sentencing has been set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.