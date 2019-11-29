Past, present and future meet in the next production of Great Plains Theatre, Abilene’s professional equity theater company.
“Making Magic: 25 Years of Fun” making its world premiere at 7:30 tonight at the theater, celebrates the past 25 years, introduces the 2020 season, and starts a wish list for the next 25 years, said Mitchell Aiello, co-artistic director with Layne Roate.
“The primary purpose of Makin’ Magic is simple: To celebrate!” Aiello said.
He and Roate took over artistic directing reins this fall and have written the musical revue in association with their company, ARTheatrics.
The original idea for the show began with former GPT Artistic Director Randal West and Justin Hill and was expanded by Aiello and Roate.
“I wanted more,” Aiello said. “Layne Roate and I decided we were going to write an original revue, a full-length musical with a plot centered around happenings and characters truly alive in our very own Abilene, Kansas.”
The plot is simple: Two visitors passing by Abilene hear music and decide to stop, Aiello said. As in any musical comedy, the couple gets into hysterical situations and falls in and out of love.
Eight actors will play 10 silly characters who sing medleys of 44 musical numbers while also playing instruments and dancing, he said.
In the first act, every song is a musical number from a show that has been presented at Great Plains Theatre in the past 25 years, Aiello said.
“We want to celebrate all the incredible accomplishments and stellar productions from these past years,” he said.
Technical Director Kelvin Doo and Misty, Tom, and Mara Coufal have painted the back wall of the theater as a memorial to the old theater building that burned.
In the first part of the second act, the cast introduces musical numbers from each show in the 2020 season.
“In the latter half of the final act, we incorporate songs from shows we hope to do at Great Plains Theatre in the next 25 years,” Aiello said.
In addition, each act of each performance will feature one guest slot, Aiello said.
Makenzie and Nolan Hall will be in tonight’s performance; Maren Meneley and Liz Collins on Saturday; Next Step Dance Studio on Sunday; Joshua Ely on Wednesday and Dec. 11; AHS Singers on Thursday and Dec. 12; The Campbell Family on Dec. 6 and 13; Poetry in Motion on Dec. 7 and 8; and Jackson Welsh on Dec. 14 and 15.
The cast includes Natalie Szczerba, Ryan Scanlon, Aiello, Kimberly Camacho, Roate, Brian Baylor, Melissa T. Ford and Michaela Moore.
Aiello is the director and choreographer; Susie Jolink is music director and arranges orchestrations; Ford is dance captain; Joshua Ely and Joseph Ely are assistant stage managers; and Becky Dibben is costumer and director of operations.
“This show is dedicated to every volunteer, sponsor, board member, staff member, production team, actor, musician, and audience participant that have created the last 25 years of success for Great Plains Theatre,” Aiello said. “Through the show, I want to display our appreciation for this community and all the people who make not only Great Plains Theatre, but Abilene a special, wonderful place to be.”
