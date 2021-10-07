The Abilene 7th and 8th grade Volleyball teams both swept Chapman on Thursday evening.
7th Grade Results:
A Team. Won. 25-19, 25-15
B Team. Won. 24-26, 25-22, 15-11
A Team Won. 25-20, 25-6
Coach Michelle Peterson comments:
Tonight the girls came to play! They have taken on all league teams with great determination. This group of girls make an excellent team! B team is still undefeated in our league school games.
8th Grade Results:
A team: Won- 25-17, 25-20
B team: Won. 25-15 , 25-16
A team: Won - 25-17, 22-25, 15-9
Coach Dorian Bryson comments:
8th grade finished their last home game with a sweep against Chapman. We’ve had a rocky season and we are still facing challenges but it was nice to be able to leave our last home games with wins all across the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.