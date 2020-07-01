The odds of a firework tent going up in smoke is pretty slim.
Abilene Fire Chief Bob Sims hasn’t seen that happen yet in Abilene.
However, Abilene Firefighter Jeremy Stuck, who was inspecting the fireworks stands, had experienced fireworks going off in a tent before. His job Tuesday was to make sure that the firework tents meet all of the codes which are regulated by the Kansas Fire Marshal’s office.
Tuesday Stuck, Sims and Abilene Inspector Travis Steerman were inspecting Abilene’s firework stands as the fireworks went on sale in the city.
Stuck’s father, Tim, who is formerly from Abilene, operated firework stands for 25 years in Abilene, Chapman and Junction City.
It was in a tent in Junction City when fireworks started going off.
“We don’t know 100 percent if it was intentional or someone lit a cigarette,” he said. “We were in the front and it started in the back. It happened so quickly. All of sudden you hear a loud bang. You know immediately what it is and everyone is running to get out.”
He said the person believed to have lit the firework severely burned his hand.
Stuck said from what he remembers, it didn’t do much damage. He said the biggest threat is fireworks causing damage to hands.
He said today’s fireworks are bigger, but the dangers haven’t change.
“Burn injuries and fireworks going off in people’s hards are the main hazards. Holding them and lighting a fuse, burn injuries,” he said.
Stuck is also a volunteer with the Grant Township Fire Department. He said there has been some rain but uncut wheat fields and pastures can dry out quickly.
“These hot, dry, windy days, dry out your light, flashy fuels: your grasses. It dries them out very quickly so fire is a big concern, not so much in town but in the rural fields,” Stuck said. “I think the worst thing that can happen is a farmer with an uncut wheat field on fire. When your pager goes off and you hear that, it’s just sickening.”
Firework stands
The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office regulates the requirements for the firework stands. Stuck has a checklist of requirements such as placement, number of fire extinguishers, no smoking signs and exit signs.
Stuck said a common missed code is having an exit blocked.
“It’s usually not the main exit but the secondary exit,” he said. “You have to have at least two exits for the firework stands and, depending on the size, you might have to have three. They sometimes block the secondary exit because they don’t want people going in and out of that one, possible theft. That is what they are trying to prevent.”
Stuck is a 14 year veteran as a firefighter. He started with the U.S. Coast Guard in Cape May, NJ.
The unit was a land-based unit for a Coast Guard basic training facility.
“It was a unique opportunity because no matter what your rank was in the military, we came together as just a fire department,” he said.
He was also a volunteer for the city of Cape May fire department and was on the scene when a $2 million beach house burned to the ground on the last day before he transferred out.
He said it was caused by a cigarette.
“A painter was sitting up on a second floor balcony, having a cigarette,” Stuck said. “He flipped the cigarette off the pouch. The ocean wind blew it right back in into a pile of painters’ rags that were on the front porch and it burned the house to the ground,” he said.
Stuck also spent some time in California as a firefighter. He returned to Abilene in 2014 as a volunteer and became full time the next year.
Stuck said he was on duty when the Great Plains Theatre burned down.
He said he was in the basement when the floor starting falling in and he was just glad to be able to get out.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
