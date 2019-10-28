Larry Ehrich

Larry Dean Ehrich, 73, of Abilene passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
He was born Oct. 13, 1946, in Redfield, South Dakota, the son of William JR and Agnes (Weidmeman) Ehrich. Larry worked for Philips Lighting in Salina as a machinist/mechanic, retiring in 2010 after 27 years.
He was a member of the Thursday Night Cruisers in Salina and Kansas Heartland Pullers and enjoyed cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Larry is survived by his wife, Nancy Ehrich, of Abilene, son Aaron Ehrich (Jody) of Abilene and daughter Kristin Birdsong (Cory) of Kansas City, Missouri, grandchildren Colton, McKenna and Zander Ehrich and Brigham, Grady and Moxie Birdsong, brother Allan Ehrich of Tower, Minnesota, and sisters Connie Stewart of Abilene, Bonnie Boyd of Orient, South Dakota, and Sandy Schmidt of Redfield, South Dakota, and, of course, his most precious dog Giselle.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother James “Jim” Ehrich.
The family has chosen cremation. A memorial graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Abilene City Cemetery. Family suggests memorials be given to the Elsie Brooks Cancer Foundation. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent online to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
