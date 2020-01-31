A 12-year-old male juvenile is accused of aggravated indecent solicitation, lewd and lascivious behavior and criminal restraint.
The juvenile was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to a new release by Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman.
During the investigation, the juvenile admitted to committing a part of the acts, the release said.
The alleged charges are related to an incident occurring in early January in Chapman.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.