Joyce Virginia Easter, 91, of Salina, Kansas passed into the presence of her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at her home in Salina, Kansas.
Joyce was born Nov. 3, 1928 in Elbert County Colorado to William Robert Plant and Hilda O’Tilda Erickson Plant. She was a loving wife for 64 years, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and faithful prayer warrior.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Vera Walden, Clara Daharsh and Cleona Plant and brother Vernon Plant.
Joyce grew up on the prairie in sight of Pikes Peak on the family dairy, a homestead, attending a one room schoolhouse.
In July of 1937 Joyce came to knowledge of Christ Jesus as her Savior. She moved with her family to Colorado Springs in 1948 where she attended Blair Business College. She met her husband George at a prayer meeting when the army stationed him at Fort Carson. The couple married on Palm Sunday, April 3, 1955. They moved to Lawrence, Kansas, attending the University of Kansas until 1958.
They lived briefly in Wichita, Kansas, then rural Dickinson County, KS, finally moving to Salina, Kansas in 1959 where they hosted many traveling missionaries and preachers. She was active in teaching Sunday School, Child Evangelism Fellowship, Biblefest at Sunset Bible Chapel, Kansas Bible Camp, Christian Women’s Club, Salina Rescue Mission, Bible Study at Salina Senior Center as well as working alongside her husband in his business after working 10 years with VITA checking tax returns.
She is survived by husband George, daughters Beth Easter of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Karen Zeller and husband Stephen of Overbrook, Kansas, Sarah Guidry and husband Chad of Pearland, Texas and son David Easter and wife Renee of Villa de Leyva, Colombia, grandchildren Jason Zeller, Becky Lamphier and husband Josh, Jon Zeller and wife Charlotte, Joshua Zeller, Jeffrey , Andrea, Matthew Guidry, David, Meleah, Lydia, Julia, George III and Sophia Easter, and great-granddaughter Ellianna Zeller along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 23, at Ryan Mortuary, with burial to follow at Abilene City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Kansas Bible Camp, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.
