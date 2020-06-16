This month marks the 50th Anniversary of the completion of Kansas Interstate 70.
Abilene native President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Federal-Aid Highway Act which was responsible for creating The Interstate System in the United States. Kansas Interstate-70, which stretches 424 miles across the state, was completed in June 1970.
This Interstate was called the “highway of the future” and was part of a 40,000-mile national system of Interstate and Defense Highways.
The completion of I-70 has been essential to the economy of Kansas. Not only does it provide an efficient roadway to transport goods but it also is what connects Kansans and has increased tourism across the state. Tourism in Kansas is a vital part of the economy that contributes more than $11 billion dollars and supports 96,000 jobs state wide.
The I-70 Association plays an important role in this corridor by helping to promote tourism in the 16 Kansas I-70 Association communities.
Kansas I-70 is often referred to as “America’s Main Street”. A journey across Kansas I-70 offers travelers many unique world-class events and attractions. The western side of Kansas offers travelers the opportunity to explore Little Jerusalem Badlands, which is Kansas’ newest State Park, or longtime favorites such as Monument and Castle Rocks.
More on President Eisenhower can be found at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum which is located along I-70 in Abilene.
Other I-70 museums such as the Sternberg Museum of Natural History, Fick Fossil and History Museum, Flint Hills Discovery Center and Lecompton’s Territorial Capitol Museum allow you to learn about Kansas and our past.
The Kansas City, Kansas, area offers exciting options such as the Kansas City Speedway and Zip KC. Along the way travelers can stop to enjoy a wide variety of restaurants, locally grown food and unique shopping experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.