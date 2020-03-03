It seems everyone has a favorite Dr. Seuss book.
Solomon Superintendent Justin Coup said he still has fond memories of “Oh the Places You Will Go.”
“I still have it,” Coup said.
The book was given to him by an eighth grade student, Zack Crouse, when Coup graduated from Hope High School.
The book is a popular gift for graduating seniors.
“It was very meaningful and impactful,” he said. “As a coach, I would give it to my seniors and put a handwritten note in it as well.”
Coup said the book came at the right time.
“You think about that time when you are graduating and you don’t know where life is going to take you, yet there always seems to be a road home,” Coup said. “It’s amazing where you go but you don’t forget where you came from. As you are going through those emotions and changes in life that come your way as an 18-year-old, it is impactful.”
He said several of his players have come back to him and said the same thing.
Coup graduated from Hope and coached at Goessel and Bailyville B &B before coming back to the county as the elementary principal and head football and girls basketball coach at Solomon.
Mary Jean Eisenhower
Mary Jean Eisenhower read to students at St. Andrew’s Elementary School Monday as part of Read Across America and the distribution of free books.
She said her favorite De. Seuss book was “The Cat in the Hat.”
“I used to read it to Merrill (Atwater) when he was little,” she said of her son. “In fact, if I tried to skip a page or something like that, he knew. That was before he could read.”
As part of “Read Across America,” Eisenhower selected “The Sandwich Swap” by Queen Rania of Jordan to share with students.
“It’s about people and their differences and being able to get past their differences, and appreciate them,” she said. “It’s really a sweet message. I’m just thrilled this is happening.”
Through a partnership with Feed the Children, Overland Park Rotary and the Eisenhower Foundation, 6,500 books were distributed free to students in Dickinson County and Geary County.
Eisenhower said she had worked with Mike Meyer of People to People for over 20 years.
“He just called me one day and said, ‘Hey, Mary. I have 14,000 books. Would you be interested?” she said.
“Oh! Yeah!” was her response.
The books were brought to Abilene by Land Pride and stored at the new Abilene West facility. Members of the Eisenhower Foundation and the Abilene Rotary Club sorted and distributed the books.
“I think what I love about the project more than anything is how much everybody has come together, everything from semis to boxes, warehouse space, you name it,” she said. “It makes me remember why I love living in Abilene. Good place to be.”
On Monday members of the Solomon community came to Solomon gymnasium to read stories to the students in preschool through the fourth grade.
“We make it a big deal,” Coup said of the event.
Books made available through the Eisenhower Foundation were also distributed there on Monday.
