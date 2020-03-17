Two nationally known graffiti artists created a new mural in Abilene.
Payton Scott Russell of Minneapolis, MN., and GEAR of Kansas City painted the “All Rise” mural on the west side of the Cedar House greenhouse on 14th Street Saturday.
The Cedar House is a community of women recovering from addictions and the effects of addictions.
The new mural compliments several that have been painted inside the greenhouse.
“This is an art installation wrapped around a greenhouse,” said Patti O’Malley, executive director of Cedar House. “Both therapies, horticultural therapy and art therapy, are an intregal part of our recovery program.”
Murals by well-known graffiti artists Whitney Kerr III, WASE and KERSE line the inside walls of the greenhouse.
Kerr painted four of the murals downtown, including the “Abilene” mural by Little Ike Park.
O’Malley said another “Mother Nature” mural is planned for inside the greenhouse designed by Javy.
“Residents will each be painting one of the birds to represent their recovery,” she said.
Across the wall will be a bird release.
Russell has been painting for 20 years and is the founder of Sprayfinger, a program used for teaching Graffit art.
GEAR, born in Kansas City, has been engaged in the art of graffiti for 30 years.
He has been exhibiting his work for more than 15 years, including in group shows in Kansas City, New York, Detroit, and St. Louis,as well as in the Canary Islands, Canada and Mexico.
