What is black and white and red and yellow and green and brown and scarlet and ochre and peach all over?
The answer to this colorful riddle lies in Great Plains Theatre’s upcoming production, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
The show opens Friday and runs until August 18. “Joseph” marks Mark Hanson’s third show as director this summer. Catherine Skojec Daly both performs in the show and choreographs.
Webber’s website highlights the show as “one of the most enduring shows of all time.” The production retells the biblical story of Joseph’s journey after his father gives him an astonishing multi-colored coat. The show reaches its 50 year anniversary this year, according to the website.
Happy campers
A unique aspect of “Joseph” is the group of children that assist the Narrator in telling the story. The kids participated in two weeks of pre-rehearsal development dubbed “Joseph Bootcamp.” Rebecca Swartz, an elementary education major at Kansas State, explained how the kids gained the skills needed to work in a professional setting in less than a month.
“Two weeks before professional rehearsals started, we met at First United Methodist Church to do boot camp. We had the musical director come in and work on notes. We had the choreographer come in and start teaching dances and then we worked with the kids on them for the next two weeks to get ready for them to know all of their stuff by the time the professional rehearsals started.”
Swartz described the youth roles and how they fit with the named characters. “The show follows the narrator telling the story of Joseph and the brothers. And then everywhere that they go, the kids and the other ensemble members help create the setting to tell the story. So when we go to Egypt, we turn into the pharaoh’s guards and backup singers. We just help complete the setting and the story.”
Shelton Holt, fifth-grader, added, “We just sing and dance maybe 12 songs. I’d say the Calypso is my favorite because it’s fun.”
Eight other “campers” ages five to 16 will perform onstage alongside professional actors. This cooperation provides a multi-faceted learning experience for those involved.
“The young kids learn from the teenage kids who learn from the college students who learn from the professionals. Like a chain!” Holt exclaimed.
Swartz also performs in the show as a wife, so Ivy Tompkins helps with the kids whenever they are offstage without Swartz.
Performing with the pros
The show features many returning professional actors that audience members may recognize. A GPT press release said that Layne Roate is returning to play Joseph after his performance as Fredric in “Pirates of Penzance” earlier this summer. According to the press release, “Roate most recently could be seen playing Ned Schneebly in the National Tour of ‘School of Rock, the Musical.’”
Roate believes Joseph’s story has potential for inspiring audiences.
“My hope is that the audience can see Joseph’s constant faith through adversity. His unwavering faith and belief in himself prove that he is capable of truly amazing things,” Roate said.
Michaela Moore also returns to play the Narrator after her performance as the Dragon in “Shrek the Musical” last summer. Nick Drivas plays the Elvis-inspired Pharaoh, and fan-favorites Mitchell Aiello and Kim Camacho are returning as well.
“Joseph” will also feature Abilene’s sweetheart, Maren Meneley, in her fourth professional production at GPT.
Regarding her role, Meneley said, “I play Benjamin, Joseph’s youngest brother. Since I’m the youngest, I get to do all of these amazing dance numbers with the adult actors and it’s just a ton of fun!”
Variety
Much like the many colors in Joseph’s coat, the music in the show boasts just as much variety.
“This show’s music is so dynamic. One minute it’s a cowboy hoedown and the next it’s a satirical French ballad,” Menely said. “It’s unlike any other show I’ve seen in the sense of all the different kinds of music.”
Meneley encourages the community to come enjoy the show.
“It has stuff for everybody like amazing choreography, music, colorful sets and lights. You can watch a movie anytime but to have the experience of watching a show live is so much better,” she said.
To follow Meneley’s advice and purchase tickets, visit greatplainstheatre.com or call (785) 263-4574.
